Beast from the East causes A1 chaos and schools close

Snowfall overnight has caused chaos on the A1 between Stamford and Peterborough.

Highways England said the A1 was closed in both directions between the A1m and Tinwell due to “severe weather conditions”.

Further north towards Grantham, the A1 is said to be moving but slowly.

Gritters and snow ploughs are at the scene.

The road is also understood to be closed nearer to Colsterworth.

The A15 south of Bourne is also shut as a result of the bad weather.

Elsewhere across the area, schools have closed their doors included Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen, Casterton College Rutland and Uppingham Community College. For more information on school closures click here

Cambridgeshire Police called at 11.22pm last night (27 February) to reports of a stationary vehicle on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near Wansford.

Following this, they also attended incidents on both the north and southbound carriageways involving HGVs struggling to negotiate the road due to weather conditions.

At least six HGVs jack knifed. Up to 400 vehicles were trapped while the road was closed and recovery took place.

Officers have been working throughout the night with partner agencies to resolve the situation and both carriageways have now reopened.

This morning (February 28) there is increased congestion on the A1 and traffic is slow moving.

Traffic on the A1 in Rutland is moving freely northbound and slowly southbound. The east of Rutland is badly affected by snow so police are avoiding people to avoid that area if you can.

Drivers have been stuck in the snow in parts of Stamford including Sheep Market and have abadoned their cars.

Deliveries lorries have struggled to drive up Stamford High Street to deliver to High Street Stores.