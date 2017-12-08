Calendar takes a poignant look back

A new calendar produced by Ryhall Village Hall committee not only looks forward to 2018 but also poignantly looks back.

One of the striking photographs featured in the calendar shows the last ever parade of Ryhall British Legion, while another has as its subject a landmark bridge that is scheduled for demolition.

The calendar has now gone on sale and has already attracted favourable comment from those who have seen it.

Hall committee secretary Anne Virgin said: “We always try to be different with each calendar and this year decided that there were two events we could not ignore. One is the final parade of Ryhall British Legion as they made their way to St John’s Church for the Remembrance Day service in 2016.

“The picture is featured in November, the month that commemorates Armistice Day and, significantly in 2018, 100 years since the end of The Great War.

“The other is the removal of the railway bridge which can be seen from the road to Borderville. It was built in the 1850s to link Stamford to Essendine with a station at Ryhall and ‘Belmisthorpe’, as the railway company then spelled it.

“The bridge is due to be demolished sometime in the spring of next year and we have featured it in May to remember a familiar and historic landmark.”

Mrs Virgin added: “We always try to capture the beauty of Ryhall and Belmesthorpe with our photographs and people have said how pleased they are that we have recorded these two special moments in village life.”

The calendar costs £5 and is available from Ryhall Village Stores, Mrs Virgin on 01780 754621 or members of the hall committee.

All profits will go to the hall, which is a registered charity.