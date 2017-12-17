Call for businesses to support Armed Forces Scheme

Businesses in Rutland are being offered the chance to show their support for the Armed Forces by joining a new discount scheme aimed at local servicemen and women.

The Rutland Armed Forces Discount Scheme is being set up by Rutland County Council to support service families as they relocate to the county from other parts of the UK and overseas.

The council is currently looking for local businesses to join the scheme and show their support by offering a discount on goods and services for Armed Forces personnel, and their families.

Coun Richard Foster (Con), an Armed Forces Champion for Rutland County Council, said: “Rutland has a proud connection with the Armed Forces going back over many years. We know local people recognise the sacrifices made by service personnel, both past and present, and are always willing to show their appreciation.

“The council is introducing the Armed Forces Discount Scheme as a practical way of supporting our Armed Forces community – particularly those families who are new to the area having only just moved here from Germany and Cyprus. With more than 1,000 servicemen and women based in Rutland, we hope the scheme will be equally beneficial for local businesses in terms of attracting new customers.”

Local businesses interested in joining the Rutland Armed Forces Discount Scheme can contact the council via a dedicated website page at: www.rutland.gov.uk/armedforces.