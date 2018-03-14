Celebrating a love for books

Dressing up as their favourite book characters and authors visiting to read stories all formed part of World Book Day.

World Book Day is the biggest celebration of its kind, designed by Unesco as a worldwide celebration of books and reading. It is marked in more than 100 countries.

Traditionally, it is held on March 1 but with the snow stopping play, many schools were determined not to cancel and just delayed the popular day by a week.

Lovell Homes, which is currently building at its Greetham Gardens development in Greetham donated £150 of vouchers each to St Nicholas CE Primary School and Cottesmore Millfield Academy to help them celebrate World Book Day.

Each school invited pupils to dress up as book characters in celebration of World Book Day, where children across the country are encouraged to come together to appreciate reading.

Sarah Lyons, headteacher at St Nicholas CE Primary said: “Reading is one of our key priorities and we are constantly needing an injection of new books to supplement our school library to nurture and sustain our pupils’ love of reading.

“Imagine our surprise and delight when we received this most generous offer just in time for our upcoming book fair.

“We really cannot thank Lovell enough for this fantastic donation. It will have such a direct and positive impact on our children, and has made our World Book Day really special.”

Robert Adams, managing director for Lovell Eastern Region said: “We are delighted to be able to contribute to both St Nicholas CE Primary and Cottesmore Millfield Academy’s libraries, and we hope the pupils will make the most of the new books the school can now purchase.”

Children and staff at Oakham CE Primary celebrated last week by dressing up as well-known characters from the world of literature with costumes ranging from ‘The Stick Man’ to ‘Gangsta Granny.’ There was a real buzz and energy throughout the day as children participated in a variety of different activities.

The children began the day with a paired reading session between classes which enabled younger and older readers to unite to share their favourite books together. Many children also relished an opportunity to refresh their bookshelves at home by bringing along a book to swap at the ‘New to you Book Fair.’

Lydia Meredith from Rutland Radio was there to judge the best costumes and each winner received a book token.

In the afternoon the children took part in an exciting book quiz that was organised into house teams to foster some healthy competition.

Mrs Barr, assistant headteacher said: “ World Book Day celebrations have ignited a real passion for reading and we are very proud of our children for embracing it so positively and making this such a memorable occasion.”

At Whissendine Primary School, the children battled through the blizzards to make it in to school to celebrate World Book Day.

The theme of the day was ‘Family Favourites’ so the Early Years Foundation Stage and Key Stage 1 were immersed in the magical world of Julia Donaldson while the Key Stage 2 children were celebrating the fantastic characters of Roald Dahl books.

Characters included Betty O Barley and Harry O Hay, the Little Mermaid and Stick Men along with the Snail in the Rain, monkeys, knights and dragons! Roald Dahl books were brought to life with Oompa Loompas and Willy Wonka, golden tickets, George and His Marvellous Medicine along with Fantastic Mr Fox, Matilda and our very own BFGs!

Throughout the day, the children worked in mixed age groups and brought the books to life through dance, design and technology, art, maths, computing and literacy.

Throughout the day, the children designed and made stick men, created a dance routine, illustrated the characters using Quentin Blake as inspiration, had a golden ticket treasure hunt, made paper dolls, marvellous medicine Maths and created characters using green screen and Chatterpix. Staff said it was an incredible day.

During World Book Day at Catmose Primary the pupils took part in lots of literary activities including an assembly where prizes were awarded for the best costume in each class; a scavenger book hunt; making bookmarks, sharing their favourite book with a partner; thinking about Mother’s Day poems and a “stop everything and read session”.

The pupils really enjoyed the whole day.

Even those not at school celebrated. In Oakham, Kavanagh’s Tea Room celebrated with a bespoke afternoon tea which also celebrated the 150th anniversary of Alice in Wonderland. During each day it ran, Alice herself paid a visit to read an excerpt from the book, providing a really magical trip down the rabbit hole!