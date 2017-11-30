Cement firm funds purchase of defibrillator

Hanson Cement has funded the purchase of a defibrillator for Ketton CE School.

The defibrillator, which is suitable for use on children, was presented to headteacher Glenn Fraser by Stewart Jones, manager of the Ketton plant and shift manager Andy Eastman, who will offer training to the school staff. Andy is a qualified trainer with the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Fraser said: “Hanson Cement has always supported our school in terms of small building projects and trips to the works and one of our parent governors is an employee. We decided to approach the company to ask if there was anything they could do to support us in this project.”