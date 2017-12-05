Consultation on ward boundary changes in Rutland starts today

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England is asking people across Rutland to comment on its draft proposals for new council ward boundaries.

The Commission’s plans would mean one more councillor elected to the council and changes to the boundaries of nine local wards.

An 11-week public consultation on the recommendations started on Tuesday and runs until February 19. The consultation is open to anyone who wants to have their say on new council wards, ward boundaries and ward names across Rutland.

The commission’s draft recommendations propose that Rutland County Council should have 27 councillors in the future, one more than the current arrangements. The recommendations also outline how those councillors should represent two three-councillor wards, eight two-councillor wards and five one-councillor ward across Rutland.

The full recommendations and detailed interactive maps are available on the commission’s website at: consultation.lgbce.org.uk, where you can also have a say. Hard copies of the commission’s report and maps will also be available to view at council buildings.

Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the commission, said: “Over the next 11 weeks, we are asking local people to tell us if they agree with the proposals or if not, how they can be improved.

“Our review aims to deliver electoral equality for local voters. This means that each councillor represents a similar number of people so that everyone’s vote in council elections is worth roughly the same regardless of where you live.

“We also want to ensure that our proposals reflect the interests and identities of local communities across Rutland and that the pattern of wards can help the council deliver effective local government to local people.

“We will consider all the submissions we receive whoever they are from and whether your evidence applies to the whole county or just part of it.”

If you would like to make a submission to the commission, visit the website or e-mail reviews@lgbce.org.uk.