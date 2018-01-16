Council form group which will help shape Oakham regeneration

Rutland County Council is to set up a group that will help shape the future of the town.

At Mondaynight’s (January 15) packed full council meeting councillors unanimously voted in favour of interim leader Oliver Hemsley’s (Con) motion to set-up a ‘task and finish’ group which would research and evaluate future proposals to improve Oakham.

Campaign group OK2WAY came up with a petition which asked the council to have referendum on the plans for the one-way scheme and was signed by more than 3000 people.

At the meeting, Gerry Robinson of campaign group OK2WAY who came up with the idea for the petition presented it to councillors.

For the full story see this week’s paper.