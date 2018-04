Traffic on the A1 southbound is moving slowly after a lorry jacknifed at the Woolfox Depot this morning.

The incident happened at 9am after a shunt between a 4x4 car and the truck, and police and ambulance crews are currently on the scene.

The accident has resulted in tailbacks from the junction at Greetham.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 128 of April 17.