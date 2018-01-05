Dancing to help Dove Cottage

Christmas dancing season proves fruitful

Generous Rutlanders dug deep into their pockets to drop notes and coins into their collecting box throughout their various visits to the county and beyond.

Their performances in this winter season consist of dances from the border regions of England and Wales, and their version of the traditional mummers play centred around a clash of swords between St George –Hooray!- and the Turkish Knight –Boo!- with interruptions from Good Doctor Sirus –known to cure all forms of virus-, the Rutland Crow, Father Christmas, the Wiffly Waffler –don’t ask- and of course Beelzebub.

Their Squire Nick Kimberly said: “Rutland Morris are committed to keeping this winter performance tradition alive in the towns and villages of Rutland and nearby.

“This is our prime objective, but it’s very nice to be able to raise funds for a local charity, which this year happens to the Dove Cottage Hospice in Ridlington.

“Every year we decide upon a charity, and if any local charity is reading this and wishes to be considered please get in touch.”

Rutland Morris will finish off their Winter season by supporting the Vale of Belvoir’s mummers play performance at the Belvoir Brewery Tap on Plough Monday, January 8, and then dancing at the annual Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival on Saturday, January 13.

They then begin their practice season in preparation for the summer season, which by tradition begins at 5.17am on May 1 in Uppingham Market Place.

New dancers and musicians always welcome!

Visit www.morrismen.org.uk for further details and plans for 2018.