Dealership wins competition

An Uppingham Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership has been crowned winner in a custom motorbike competition.

The team from Sycamore Harley-Davidson transformed the Sportster model into a motorbike designed to look like it was from the 70s era, as part of the Battle of the Kings competition, which is run by Harley-Davidson

The team had a budget of £5,500 and six weeks to transform the motorbike - but completed it in just three as Harley-Davidson could not deliver it until three weeks after the competition started in November.

Tod Maynell, workshop manager of Sycamore who designed the Alley Rat motorbike, said: “It is different. A lot of people did, they bought nice bikes, and we went for something rattly and old looking to stand out.”

After a public vote, the Sycamore team made it to the final alongside four other finalists.

A judging panel which included judges from top motorcycle magazines such as MCN’s deputy editor, Richard Newland, then voted it as the winner.

The Alley Rat will now be showcased at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan in November.

To create the bike, the team enlisted help from a range of local dealers such as AP Customs in Oakham who gave the bike its retro paint job.

The tank, rear fender, and exhaust were custom made by Chassis Craft in Wisbech.

This is the fourth year of the annual Harley-Davidson competition, which is also run by Harley-Davidson in countries across the world where it has dealerships.