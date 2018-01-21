Dove Cottage Day Hospice presented with reclining chairs

A hospice has been presented with reclining chairs from a Rotary Club which were part funded by an brave 86-year-old’s tandem skydive.

Anne Porter, who is a member of the Rotary Club of Uppingham, took to the sky and jumped 10,000ft above the Old Sarum Airfield in Wiltshire in September last year.

Three chairs worth £900 were presented to the Dove Cottage Day Hospice by Anne, her husband and club chairman Norman, and other members of the Rotary Club, on Thursday, January 11.

Anne said: “It was my wish to do something positive to help those in need in our community. I was pleased to reach my objective.”

Two of the chairs were funded through the skydive while the third was matched funded through the Rotary Foundation.

Mary Lem of the hospice said: “The chairs are much needed. We would like to thank Anne and her husband.”

At the presentation, Jane Marsh who attends Dove Cottage gave the Rotary Club members a handmade thank you card.

In December last year, Stamford XT also presented reclining chairs to the hospice.

The hospice is on the hunt for volunteers so it can it extend its opening from two to four days a week.

If you would like to apply call 01572 722630.