Easter egg hunt at village church

Easter egg hunters were out in force at St Michael’s and All Angels Church in Langtoft.

The Easter egg trail took place at the church on Saturday and saw children and adults alike scour its grounds in search of eggs.

Judy Robinson, church warden who organises the annual event, said: “People come back every year because they enjoy it.

“It is a cheap day out - it is only a £1 to enter the trail. It’s cheap and cheerful.”

There was a separate trail for under 5s, older children and adults.

The event included a tombola and craft activities such as making palm crosses.

The event made £200 for the church.