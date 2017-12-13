Festive joy is in the air in Rutland for annual events

There was festive cheer in the air in Oakham and Uppingham for their annual Christmas events.

Uppingham kicked things soff with its annual event on Thursday last week, which included more than 50 stalls spread out over the Market Place, High Street East and West and the Town Hall.

Hundreds packed the streets of the town to enjoy real reindeer, a Santa’s Grotto and entertainment including stilt walkers and dancing from the Rutland Morris Men.

As the finale of the evening. Rutland Radio presenter Rob Persani and Uppingham mayor Alec Crombie did the countdown for the turning on of the lights.

A delighted Miranda Jones, chairman of organisers Uppingham Town Partnership, said: “It was the best one we have had. There was a fantastic atmosphere.

“A big thank you to all the people that came out - we were praying that people came out and hundreds and hundreds of them did.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all the retailers and businesses which supported us.”

Around £4,000 was raised through the event, which will go towards running costs of it.

A few days later, on Monday, Oakham also held its late night shopping event, which saw 90 stalls line the streets of the town centre selling festive themed food.

There was carol singing at the Buttercross and in Gaol Street, which raised cash for volunteer doctor charity the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme.

Carolyn Acton-Reed, of Oakham Town Partnership which organised the event, said: “It went really well. The town was busy. It looked festive with all the snow around.

“I would just like to say a big thank you to everyone that came out, it was really appreciated by myself and all the shopkeepers and stallholders.

“We had about four or five thousand people there, everyone seemed really happy - the stall holders were happy. It was definitely a good event.”

As part of the event, the mayor of Oakham, Michael Haley and a Snow White character turned on the lights on the town’s Christmas tree in the High Street.

Oakham in Bloom also hosted its annual shop window competition and were delighted at how many local shops entered into the spirit of Christmas by entering the competition. The winner was Hairworx.