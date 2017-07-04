Fete raises funds to boost village

Bomb disposal experts and a Spitfire helped make a village fete into a success.

Crowds of visitors headed to Empingham to enjoy its summer fete.

The event helped to raise an estimated £2,800 to be split between St Peter’s Church, in the village, and Empingham Primary School.

Organiser Julie-Anne Hutchinson said: “We’re extremely pleased with how it went.

“We had about 400 visitors and that is 50 per cent higher than last year.”

A Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire roared overhead.

An RAF Wittering bomb disposal team showed how they operate.

Visitors could also meet tarantulas and sankes at Bugtopia.

A silent auction raised about £400 towards the total. Stalls and games were there too.