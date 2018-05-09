Hambleton Open Day raises £3,500

An event in Hambleton raised more than £3,500 for two groups in the village and attracted 600 people.

Cash from the Hambleton Open Day on Monday (May 7) which included artisan food and craft stalls, will go to the village hall and St Andrew Church in Hambleton.

As part of the event, villagers also opened their gardens to the public.

Robert Naylor, chairman of organisers, Hambleton Parish Meeting, said: “The weather was very kind to us. We were pleased with the attendance and the range of stalls.

A Lamborghini and a Rolls Royce were showcased at the event.

Stalls sold a range of speciality pies, coffees, ceramics, and jewellery.

Artwork was also exhibited at St Andrew church.

Hambleton girl Sophie Cartwright had a cake stall at the event which raised more than £200 for the Matt Hampson Foundation, which looks to inspire and support young people seriously injured through sport.

The event also included a raffle.