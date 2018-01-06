Holiday cancelled to host pub celebration for Ketton couple

A kind couple who run a pub in Ketton postponed their holiday so that they could host a 60th wedding celebration for two of their locals.

Ray and Elizabeth Faulkes moved to Ketton in 2005 and regularly visit the Northwick Arms which is close to their home.

Licensees Kiernan and Sandra Darnell planned to close the pub this week while they took a break but happily changed their plans when they were asked by their couple if their wedding anniversary could be held there on Tuesday.

Kiernan said: “For most people it would have been a no but for them it was a yes.

“They were very kind to us when we moved in. It is people like Ray and Elizabeth who make the village such a nice place.”

Around 40 of the couple’s friends and family attended the celebration which was held on their anniversary.

Ray said that it was a “great day” and that Kiernan and Sandra “deserve a lot of credit for putting it on”.

Ray and Elizabeth met on a blind date in Nottingham and wed in St Leodegarius Church, in Basford, Nottinghamshire on January 2 ,1958.

Some of the pair’s fondest memories are travelling the world together, including cruises around the Mediterranean.

Reflecting fondly on their 60 years of wedlock, Ray said: “We have had a very happy marriage.

“We have made friends around the world. We have made friends in Australia, we have made friends in New Zealand. We have many happy memories.”

Elizabeth, 85, was formally a teacher at Nottingham Girls’ High School and Nottingham High School where she taught retired MP Ed Balls.

Singing and playing piano have been passions for Elizabeth. She was also a member of Nottingham Choral Society, and she once performed at the Royal Albert Hall.

Ray, 86, worked as a senior architect at Faulkes, Perry, Cully and Rech architects in Derbyshire.

They have two children and four grandchildren.