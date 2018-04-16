Illustrator Katie Cardew launches new studio in King’s Cliffe with open evenings

An illustrator has held two open studio evening events to officially open her new shop.

Katie Cardew has moved just down the road to a new studio in King’s Cliffe to accommodate her growing business, which as well as prints now has a homeware range. It includes a shop and to celebrate the new shop and launch the original watercolour collection, Katie held two open events - one for customers and one for villagers.

Katie said: “The Katie Cardew Illustrations Open Studio evening was fantastic! All our hard work paid off. The attendance was brilliant and it was a great way to launch the new shop and original watercolour collection. The homewares, fine art prints and originals all flew out of the door and due to the success of this event, we plan to hold another one later in the year.”

Find out more by visiting www.kcillustrations.co.ukPhoto: Lee Hellwing