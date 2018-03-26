Ketton man Simon scrapes through to the final 12 on BBC programme MasterChef

Ketton man Simon Spooner didn’t impress MasterChef judges with his dish in the first round of knockout week - but managed to scrape through.

Sixteen people made it through to the shows aired yesterday and tonight (Monday, March 26) with eight cooking in each show. Simon appeared on the Sunday night show, cooking a duck pie and sauce.

But judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace were left unimpressed, with Torode declaring that the “flavours clashed”.

A visibly upset Simon told television cameras: “I feel a bit dejected. Maybe I should have played it safer. I knew the dish was love or hate it.

“I’ll probably have to prepare for the worst and hope I get lucky.”

The second team of eight cooked during Monday’s show before four were eliminated. Ten were put through to the next round and six were left in an agonising line-up, waiting to hear which two would make the next show - including Simon.

But after scraping through, Simon declared: “My heart was beating out my chest in that line-up but I feel amazing.”

He will next appear on television on Wednesday night when the 12 will cook in a professional kitchen for the first time.