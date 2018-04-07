Knitting group hooked on success

The group drop off their bundles of knitted loveliness at Peterborough City Hospital

The group visited Peterborough City Hospital special care baby unit to deliver hand knitted blankets, hats and booties they had created.

And to say thank you for their efforts, the group was treated to an afternoon of tea and cake by Bluebird Care.

The cosy knits, were created by customers and staff of homecare provider, Bluebird Care, which is based in Stamford, as part of the company’s ever growing knitting club.

The club was set up to support and encourage its users to be active.

Michelle Inwood, care manager, said: “Many of our customers are not able to leave their home and have given up a lot of their passions and hobbies, so, with the support of our customers and team, we came up with the idea of a knitting club.

“It’s a lovely way for our customers to be involved with the community while maintaining a hobby.”

The club has been running for just over eight months and this is the second project they’ve successfully completed –the first resulted in more than 100 hats being donated to Age UK.

Michelle said: “We supply the wool and needles, which is delivered to the customers along with patterns for the projects.

“The response has been excellent, not only from our customers, but also from our staff – many members of our team knit andhave brought their knitting to work with them and knit with the customers, which is just great! This project has truly amazed by the talent of our customers and our staff.

“Although not all of our members could visit the baby unit at Peterborough, it was a great afternoon for the customers who came along and delivered the fruits of their labour to such a good cause.”

Customer, Iris Simmons from Nassington, who attended the hospital, said: “I really enjoy the knitting, especially when it’s such a worthwhile cause. It was lovely to be able to visit the baby unit and I am really looking forward to the next project.”

The club’s next project will be in aid of a dementia charity, but it is always looking for good causes to support, either local or further afield.

Anyone wishing to be a part of the knitting club or looking for the group’s support should contact Michelle Inwood, Bluebird Care manager, on 01780 480 881.