Loads of family at fun at Sport Bash T20 cricket match in Ketton

A fun-filled family day topped with an exciting T20 cricket match featuring several stars of the game is set to take place over the May half term.

The Sport Bash at Ketton, which over the past four years has raised more than £120,000 for charity, will take place on June 1 at the Ketton Sports and Community Centre.

Event organiser and former England cricketer Dean Headley said he had lined up some exciting activities for the family to enjoy while some top cricketers would be taking part in the T20.

The match will see a Dean Headley XI take on a team made up of cricketers from local clubs.

Players who have so far confirmed their participation in the Dean Headley XI include Charlotte Edwards, a former captain of the England women’s team; and former England men’s cricketers Geraint Jones, Chris Lewis, John Emburey, Usman Afzaal and Andy Caddick.

Local players confirmed so far in the Lincs and Rutland XI include Nick Green, the current Stamford School 1st team captain; Michael Jones of Burghley Park Cricket Club; Henry Stephenson of Empingham CC; Richard Field, Stamford Town CC; Mark Owen, Oakham Town CC; and Jamie Dunford, Uppingham CC.

“Tickets will cost £15 but we are running an early-bird special where tickets can be bought online for just £5,” said Dean

Proceeds from the event will go to the Matt Hampson Foundation, which supports The Seb Goold Trust and the George Robinson Trust.

For more information on the event visit visit www.dcrevents.co.uk/sportbash/