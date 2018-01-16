Macmillan managers for Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Rutland keen to raise awareness about charity

One of the most recognisable names in cancer support is that of Macmillan, a charity first established in 1911 and without question as important and relevant today as it has ever been.

And two local fundraisers for the charity are keen to raise even more awareness of what Macmillan Cancer Support is all about and the many services it provides in support of cancer patients and their families and carers.

Macmillan’s aim is to improve the lives of everyone affected by cancer by providing practical, medical and financial support to people when they need it most.

Tanya Taylor, is the Macmillan fundraising manager for Lincolnshire, and Joanne Rigby, her counterpart covers Rutland and Leicestershire.

As their two territories meet in the Mercury’s circulation area they have agreed to work together to produce a monthly column for the paper, which will start next month, covering different aspects of the Macmillan service each month, as well as showcasing some of the wonderful people who volunteer to support the charity and making readers aware of fundraising events and activities taking place locally.

This joint project is all the more poignant for the two colleagues as they both started to work for Macmillan on the same day - April 16, 2012.

“We even had our interviews on the same day,” said Tanya.

But for both ladies theirs is more than just a job.

As Joanne explained: “I can’t think of anything I’d rather do. The work of Macmillan absolutely makes a difference to people’s lives.”

Both Tanya and Joanne are keen to share their passion for Macmillan with others and encourage more people to become involved with fundraising for the charity that supports around six million people affected by cancer each year.

And with nearly one in two people now receiving a cancer diagnosis at some point in their lives, the need to raise funds has never been greater.

Tanya: “We want to raise awareness of Macmillan in and around the Stamford and Rutland area.

“Everybody knows someone affected by cancer and I’m no different. I’ve lost family members to this terrible illness. I have friends and family that are living with and beyond cancer.

“I know that the support that Macmillan gives is unquestionably the best there is. I feel incredibly passionate about the work Macmillan does and I feel extremely humble to work for this amazing charity.”

Her views were shared by Joanne, who added: “Many people who become involved in fundraising have been treated for cancer themselves or have had family and friends affected by cancer and they are often inspired by the wonderful help and support they have received from Macmillan.

“We want to ensure that good experience is echoed in their fundraising activities and we will provide all the help and support we can.”

If you would like to become involved in fundraising for Macmillan or would like more information on how you can organise your own fundraiser for the charity, contact Tanya (Lincolnshire area) on 07595 091659 or Joanne (Rutland and Leicestershire) on 07595 001902.

n Anyone who has questions about cancer can call the Macmillan Support Line free on 0808 8080000, Monday to Friday, 9am-8pm, or visit macmillan.org.uk

If you’re doing something to help Macmillan Cancer Support, tell us and we’ll publicise your efforts. E-mail details to: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk