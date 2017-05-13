Magician to perform as part of Alive! events

A performance by Steve Price, a member of the Magic Circle’s inner circle is just one of the Alive! week of events opening in Uppingham tomorrow.

Steve’s appearance on Sunday night at Uppingham Town Hall will round off the first weekend of the 10 days of events and meetings which have been organised by Churches Together in Uppingham and Belton under the title Alive!

Alive! opens on Friday evening with a family panto, Snow White and the Seven Elves in Uppingham’s Parish Church at 6.30pm.

The Bishop of Brixworth, the Rt Rev John Holbrook will be amongst those enjoying the comedy, slapstick and songs.

A free screening of the Disney classic, Pete’s Dragon in Uppingham’s Methodist Chapel follows on Saturday afternoon at 2.30.

One of the organisers Geoff Thompson said: “The Alive! week will be first and foremost about having fun.

“Many of the 14 events spanning 10 days will be free and are spread across the day.

“We hope that people in our community will come and enjoy the events and hear a little about why many of us think being a Christian and the part that Jesus Christ plays in our lives is so important.”

On Sunday, May 14, Uppingham Parish Church will host congregations from all of the town’s churches at a Coming Alive service at 10.15am. That is followed in the afternoon by a Songs of Praise service at 4pm which will feature some favourite hymns and songs chosen by local people and the stories that go with them.

Pub quizzes, Question Time events and a concert by Uppingham’s children’s choir are just some of the highlights of the week of Alive! which runs until Sunday, May 21.

Tickets for all of the Alive events are available by calling 07935 657019 or www.aliveupp.uk/events which also has full details for all the events and meetings.

Each of the events is also listed in our WOW entertainments guide on pages 20 and 21.