Medal ‘hasn’t sunk in’ for ambulance technician Kuldip Singh Bhamrah

East Midlands Ambulance Service technician, Kuldip Singh Bhamrah received the Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal for Distinguished Service.

The medal recognises ambulance personnel who have shown exceptional devotion to duty, outstanding ability, merit and conduct in their role.

When told about the news, he said: “I was so overwhelmed and proud when I first heard that I was going to be a recipient of this award. It was completely unexpected. It still hasn’t quite sunk in.”

Kuldip has been serving the people of Leicestershire and Rutland for 36 years. He began his ambulance career as a member of the non-urgent Patient Transport Service in 1981 based at the then Welford Road Ambulance Station.

In 1982 Kuldip successfully trained and qualified as a technician and has responded to thousands of 999 calls, working alongside a paramedic, receiving many commendations for his professional and compassionate conduct.

Kuldip is known in the EMAS team for his humour, generosity and listening ear. He said: “My colleagues at EMAS, both past and present, have become my second family. It’s all down to their love and support that I am where I am today.”

When Kuldip is not responding to 999 calls, he works with the community raising awareness about the ambulance service, teaching emergency first aid skills and fundraising using his singing talents.