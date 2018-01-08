Nene Valley Railway Christmas eventWinter Warmer specials!

Rail enthusiasts keen to blow away those post Christmas cobwebs headed for Nene Valley Railway at the weekend.

NVR were operating their popular Winter Warmer Mince Pie Specials three times each day on Saturday and Sunday and for New Year’s Day on Monday.

Passengers travelled on steam heated coaches hauled by a Standard Class 2 No 78018 engine. Whilst they enjoyed the ride and the local scenery, complimentary mince pies were handed out, with sweets for the children.

General manager Sarah Piggott said: “Despite the conditions we were busy, with a lot of people deciding to ignore the weather and come out for the day. The past year has been very good for Nene Valley Railway, with our Santa Specials before Christmas more popular than ever.”