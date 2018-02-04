Network helps young people in Rutland

A rural business network for women has presented a cheque for £250 to Change Agents UK, which is based in Oakham.

Women in Rural Enterprise (WiRE) Leicestershire and Rutland was formed this time last year to support female business owners and has been raising money through profits from its monthly meetings, which have included trips to Easton Walled Garden and Two Birds Spirits in Market Harborough.

WiRE wanted to support a charity that encourages young people to develop sustainable career opportunities and saw Change Agents UK as the perfect match.

Network leader Claire McFadden said: “We are absolutely delighted to have raised such a substantial amount for Change Agents UK in our first year as a network and would like to thank all the women in business in the area who have come along to meetings and supported us this year.

“We’re a creative network which like to support the local economy as well as each other and have visited some wonderful places and met some truly inspirational people.”

Change Agents UK will use the money to run CV drop-in sessions and an interview technique workshop for young people which will be held at their offices at Oakham station this year.

Change Agents UK CEO Marissa Watts attended WiRE’s January meeting at Don Paddy’s in Uppingham to pick up the cheque.

She said: “We are very grateful to the WiRE community for their generous donation and we look forward to hosting an event to help early careerists maximise their impact in their job search.”