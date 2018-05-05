New arrivals at Rutland Farm Park

Rutland Farm Park is celebrating after a tiny new addition joined its stable of attractions over the weeekend – a haurizo.

The young female, a cross between a male alpaca and a female llama, will be out on public view for the first over the Bank Holiday weekend as the park holds a Disney-themed weekend.

The event will feature fancy dress and a competition to name the farm’s new arrival.

On the Bank Holiday Monday there will also be additional activities including pony petting and grooming.

Admission to the tea room and cake shop is free, but normal admission charges apply to the farm area – £5 per child, £6 per adult or £18 for a family.