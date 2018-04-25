New life-saving devices for Rutland

Two life-saving devices have been installed in Rutland with help from the community.

A defibrillator has been installed at Spire Home’s Gerard Court housing complex in Uppingham on the side of its community room building.

The defibrillator has been installed in partnership with Spire Homes, community groups - Uppingham First and Uppingham Rotary Club - plus the Community Heartbeat Trust.

The Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust has also installed a portable defibrillator at its visitor centre at Rutland Water thanks to funding and support from Rutland charity, the Karen Ball Fund and national defibrillator charity, the Community Heartbeat Trust.

Simon Bentley, director of the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust said: “We are very glad to have this life-saving equipment that will accompany our roving staff and volunteer teams as they carry out practical nature conservation tasks and activities on our various nature reserves throughout Rutland.”

Juliet Burgess-Ray from The Karen Ball Fund said she was “very glad to help” install a defibrillator in “such a tourist hot spot”.

The Gerard Court device was funded by the Rotary Club of Uppingham and cost more than £2,000.

Spire Homes, part of Longhurst Group, arranged for the free fitting of the device, which delivers an electric shock to the heart.

Training and refresher sessions will be held at Gerard Court to ensure residents are confident using the device.

Andy Wright, housing services manager at Spire Homes, said the defibrillator was ‘ideally located’.

“Hopefully it’ll never have to be used but it’s there - in the middle of the community, in case of an emergency.”