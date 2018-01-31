New theatre the perfect gift for Wilds Lodge School’s 11th birthday

Wilds Lodge School in Empingham celebrated their 11th birthday by opening their new theatre facility.

In January the theatre building won the 2017 George Phillips Built Environment Award and it was officially opened last week by Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Sir Laurence Howard and deputy mayor of Stamford Max Sawyer.

The new building not only houses the main theatre, with permanent seating, a light desk, recording studio and music room, it is also the new home of the school’s main reception area and therapy rooms.

Headteacher Robin Lee gave a speech before pupils performed Coriolanus in front of their special guests.

Mr Lee said: “When I started Wilds Lodge, my vision was to have a theatre.”

He added: “The style and features of the building are environmentally friendly, which goes hand in hand with our Eco-Schools Award.”

Other pupils got to show off their skills with lighting, stage management and musical performances before closing the ceremony with a cast photo.

Pupils then spent time talking to the special guests about the building and their performance.

The theatre will be used to host a variety of plays, exhibitions and musical events.

Wilds Lodge School is an independent specialist boarding and day school for boys aged between five and 18 with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties.