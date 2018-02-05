Nine out of 10 town traders say no to one-way proposal in Oakham

A survey conducted on Oakham traders found that 62 of those whose took part – 90 per cent – opposed a one-way system being introduced to the town.

Last month, Rutland County Council pulled the plug on plans for a one-way-system and announced no more work would be done on the scheme. It also agreed a task and finish group would be set up to consider the future of Oakham.

The council had earlier pushed ahead with plans for the one-way system after it held a public consultation which saw 53 per cent – 501 people – back the idea.

On December 8, Oakham firm Bradshaw Taylor, a distributor for outdoor clothing brands, conducted and sponsored the survey before delivering the results to the county council.

The survey was conducted on 69 traders. Of those, three were neutral and four were in favour of plans for the one-way-system.

Corry Cavell-Taylor, of Cavells clothing store, in Mill Street, Oakham, which is run by Bradshaw Taylor Ltd, said: “This Oakham trader survey has shown the county council that 90 per cent of Oakham traders don’t believe in the one-way proposal.”

December also saw campaign group OK2WAY lead a protest march through Oakham and then hand in a petition to the county council offices which asked the county council to hold a referendum on plans.

Discussion on formation of the task and finish group takes place on Thursday, February 15.