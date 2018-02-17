Oakham Baptist Church in search for new home

Oakham Baptist Church is on the hunt for a new bigger home as it was revealed that a £1m cinema could be developed at the current site.

Last week, the Mercury revealed ambitious plans by former Oakham School pupil Genevieve Margrett to provide the town with its own stand alone cinema for the first time since the 1980s and is in negotiations with the owners of a building off High Street where it might be housed.

While Genevieve didn’t reveal the planned location of the cinema, Andrea Gordon-Kerr from Oakham Baptist Church in Melton Road said they had been in preliminary discussions with her “regarding the potential suitability of our current premises for this purpose”.

She went onto say that the church was “outgrowing its available space”.

In May last year, the church had to change to two Sunday morning services from one to accommodate everyone wanting to attend.

There has also been “considerable growth” in mid-week activities, both with church-organised events and external community groups using the space.

She added: “Either way there is need for OBC to support its continued expansion across Sunday and at other times.”

The church has been searching locally for venue opportunities, new build or conversion. Andrea said there was a shortlist of possible sites and said the church was in discussion with a view to acquiring a “new and bigger building that will serve the town as well as the church”.

She added that there was a “possibility” of bringing both the church expansion and the cinema project together during 2018, dependant on the church finding a new suitable site and the funding being in place.

She said more details would be released soon.

If plans for the new boutique cinema go ahead, the new venue would be called Rutland Kino and Genevieve is hoping to be able to open early next year. The project is expected to cost more than £1m.