Oakham DJ’s track enjoys early success

A song written and produced by an Oakham-based DJ has enjoyed widespread play online and on local radio.

Kris Kutor, 32, who goes by the stage name Kris Shades, recorded the track Break up the Silence, with 17 year-old Leeds-based singer Sophia Patsalides.

“Sophia took part in the 2014 Junior Eurovision Song Contest where she represented Cyprus,” said Kris.

“The song was released last month and we are already getting airplay on Rutland Radio while there has been really good feedback on YouTube so far.”

Kris said they had released the track independently and were planning a “massive” PR campaign in the hope of getting airplay on radio and TV across the country.

“We’re hoping that one of the big record labels picks up on it, but for now we’re doing it all ourselves,” he said.

Kris met Sophia through StarNow, a website which links musicians.

“I put it out there that I was looking for someone to record the song with, and got nearly 100 applicants,” said Kris.

“Sophia really stood out for me and we recorded the song in a studio in Leeds and the music video in London.

“The reaction has been really good so far and we’ve received positive feedback on the song and the video.”

Kris, who moved to Oakham 10 years ago, has already achieved some success with a song titled I Haven’t Told You Everything.

The track has been played on the VIVA Music channel, BBC and also on numerous episodes of Hollyoaks.

Born and raised in Budapest, Hungary, Kris arrived in the UK in 2009 to work for a large hotel chain after completing his studies.

“But I realised it wasn’t the career for me,” he said.

“I have always had an interest in music and decided that was what I wanted to do.”

Kris moved to Oakham to further his musical career.

“I was lucky to find a job that allowed me to work part time hours for full pay.

“This has given me the time to pursue my music interests outside of work hours.”

Break up the Silence is available on iTunes and other streaming sites.

The video can be viewed online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=4e4-hSSldms