Oakham photographer snaps up award for his work

Oakham photographer Daniel McLean of Portraits by Daniel was honoured to have been awarded a Licentiate in Portrait Photography after submitting a panel of his work to the prestigious Master Photographers Association (MPA) this week.

The submission was judged live by a panel of experts in front of an audience at The Photography Show this week at the NEC in Birmingham.

Daniel said: “I was both excited and nervous to have my work judged live at the show. It was a fantastic experience and I’m very proud to be part of the Masters Photographers Association.”

The award is judged by some of the finest of photographers in the country and takes into account, not only the individual’s skills and work as a photographer but also their understanding of camera techniques, lighting, composition and the ability to deliver high quality photography.

A Licentiate award indicates that the photographer is a qualified member of the Association. It also demonstrates their competency in their chosen field of photography, which reassures members of the public that they are using the services of a qualified photographer.

The MPA is a leading organisation within the photographic industry and prides itself on the quality of its members. Membership of the Association is only open to full time professional photographers, with strict entry requirements and Daniel said the award was testament to his hard work and creativity.

Daniel runs a successful portrait photography business called Portraits by Daniel in Oakham, specialising in a unique style of portraiture known as Children’s Fine Art. For more information visit www.portraitsbydaniel.com or call 07474 805944.