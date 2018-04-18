Oakham to star in new TV series

Oakham is set to play a leading role on the small screen as the town features in an episode of a new TV series – Britain in Bloom.

The show, which airs on BBC 2 on Friday, April 27 at 6.30pm, sees presenter Chris Bavin cast his eyes over the town’s many Oakham In Bloom efforts.

The episode covers the roadworks the bloomers are having to cope with, which has inspired a ‘roadworks-themed’ entry in this year’s competition.

Other highlights of the episode include the showcase library gardens, where the bloomers hope to fill the beds with traffic light coloured blooms, and the bespoke planters which should add a pleasant visual green aspect to the town centre.

The new series will begin on Friday night.