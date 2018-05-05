Oakham youngster’s 17-mile walk

An intrepid Oakham youngster is celebrating after completing a 17-mile walk for charity and raising £400 in the process.

Charlie Connor, six, who attends Brooke Priory School, was the youngest participant to take part in Will4Adventure’s Challenge4Charity walk in the Peak District, in aid of Action4Diabetics, a charity which helps provide essential medical care and support for children living with Type-1 Diabetes in emerging countries in Asia.

And what makes Charlie’s exploits even more impressive is that he managed the feat on one of the hottest day’s of the year so far.

Speaking after the event, Charlie said: “I really liked walking with the other children and it was really funny when my shoe got stuck in the mud.

“The weather meant it was difficult at times, but knowing I was helping other children to stay alive helped me to keep going.

“One of my sponsors kindly pledged an amount per mile, so I knew that each extra mile walked would raise a few more pounds.

Charlie was joined on his challenge by two other children, Jocelyn Legon, eight, from Sheffield, and Neev Renton, nine, a Type-1 diabetic from Cumbria.

So far Charlie’s exploits have raised £400, enough to provide life-saving medication for one child for a whole year, but it is not to late to donate. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lisa-hamilton19