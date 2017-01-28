Passing on joy of food is aim of Rutland Cookery School

A new cookery school has opened in Rutland offering a range of courses to give everyone a helping hand in the kitchen - from beginners to professional chefs.

Robin Stewart, who has worked as a chef in Michelin starred restaurants including the Connaught and the Dorchester in London, hosted a launch party for the Rutland Cookery School on Thursday last week and will host the first classes today.

Speaking at the launch party, Robin said: “You name it, I’ve done it in the food world but I love teaching more than anything else and passing on that joy of food.

“I believe it is important that people have a good knowledge so that they can cook - and present - wonderful food.”

Based at Oakham Enterprise Park, Robin has his own unit with nine workbenches - including one that is adjustable for a wheelchair user - and each has a range of utensils to use. He also has a wide variety of plates from different sources as he believes presentation of food is equally important.

The launch party was attended by Robin’s family, people in the food industry locally and the council with Robin’s own canapes served - and wine served from Oakham firm Bat and Bottle, which imports Italian wine and is also based at the business park.

As well as working as a chef, Robin also has a background in food development and as a lecturer having worked at New College Stamford for the last two years. He said opening a cookery school was the next natural step in his career.

He has already had a good uptake for his courses, which include half day and full day workshops as well as shorter courses in things such as chocolate work, ‘men in the kitchen’, quiches and tarts and a variety of courses based on different countries.

He praised Rutland County Council, which owns Oakham Enterprise Park, for their support in opening the new business.

He said: “I live in Oakham and I love it here - it’s got a lovely feel to it. I was keen to open at the business park because it’s got a lot of other small businesses and I feel it’s important to be supportive of one another - and the council has been extremely helpful.

“I’m very excited about it and I hope it will be well received by the people of Stamford.”

To find out more, visit www.rutlandcookeryschool.co.uk, where there are also details of how you can book.