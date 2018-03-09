Adam Lowe elected as Rutland County Councillor

Adam Lowe (Ind) has been elected as ward member for Oakham South East following a by-election on yesterday (March 8).
Mr Lowe was elected with 300 votes and will serve as a Rutland County Councillor until the next round of normal elections in 2019.
The result was:
Christopher StJohn Eric Clark (Conservative Party) - 204 votes
Adam Redvers Lowe (Independent) - 300 votes ELECTED
The full declaration of result of poll for the Oakham South East by-election can be viewed on the county councillor vacancies page of our website.