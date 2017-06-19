Pop stars of ‘80s hit stage for fans

Pop stars of the 1980s turned back the clock as they took to the stage once more.

Chart toppers T’Pau, Nik Kershaw and Go West played their hits to fans at Burghley House.

A large crowd gathered as part of the Icons of the 80’s event last Saturday.

Tracks including China In Your Hand, I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me and We Close Our Eyes had the audience dancing.

Music fans who enjoyed the acts as children were able to see them again 30 years later.

The concert at the stately home was hosted by Live Promotions.

Colin Ward, chief executive of Live Promotions, said this show was the group’s busiest and most successful yet with an estimated 7,000 fans there.