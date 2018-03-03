Purr-fect end for missing cat Buddy

Meet Buddy, the Stamford cat who was found at his old home exactly five weeks to the day after going missing.

Buddy disappeared from his home in Wheatsheaf Way Stamford, on January 7.

Amazingly, he turned up on his old doorstep in Tinwell Road a mile from his new home, on February 19.

Buddy had no injuries when he arrived home but now weighs five kilos after shedding around a kilo.

His overjoyed owner Vicki Heydon said: “I am absolutely flabbergasted, that he turned up like he did after five weeks. I would have thought he would have pitched up and found another home.”

Vicki, who is a hairdresser, at Westside Health and Fitness in Stamford, thinks Buddy’s weight helped him survive on the streets.

“He was quite a big cat. That put him in good stead really as he has a bit of timber in him.”

Vicki added she is keeping him indoors a few weeks while he recovers.

When the adventurous cat initially turned up at Tinwell Road, he ran in the front door of his old home but dashed outside again when he realised the woman who now lives there owns two dogs.

He then sat on the doorstep of the woman who lived next door.

The woman spoke to her neighbours who recognised Buddy from a story on Vicky’s appeal to find him in the Mercury.

Vicky was then contacted by the two women.

Her partner David Wagstaf then headed to Tinwell Road for an emotional reunion with Buddy.

Vicky added: ”He came running straight up to him.”