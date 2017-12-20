Residents enjoy visit to Santa

Senses invigorated by the sights, smells and textures of whole experience

We started with a trip through Santa’s grotto admiring the many festive themed activities on the way.

Each resident then knocked on his door and were welcomed in and after a chat, received a present.

We then wandered through the many rooms, all set out gloriously for the festive season.

Each resident chose a bauble for our tree, they came in various shapes and sizes.

We were then served a fabulous lunch in the Thornton suite.

Quite a few of our residents have differing levels of dementia and mobility issues, but everybody definitely benefitted from the experience, their senses were invigorated by the sight, smells and textures of the whole experience.

The manager Joanne Chapman would like to thank the staff at Gates and Aberdeen House for making the day such a success.