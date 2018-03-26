Rutland Musical Theatre Guys and Dolls show tickets selling fast

Rutland Musical Theatre is set to dazzle local residents with its production of Guys and Dolls in just a few weeks, led by local director Tom Johnson, who is returning after directing the successful production of Sweeney Todd last year.

Guys and Dolls all begins with a bet. Nathan Detroit (Mark Thomas) bets high-rolling gambler Sky Masterson (Dan Atkinson) that Sky cannot persuade Save-A-Soul Missionary Sister Sarah Brown (Sarah Dwyer) to accompany him on a trip to Havana.

While Sky works his charms on a wary Sarah, Nathan is doing his best to stay outside the matrimonial clutches of his long-suffering fiancée, Miss Adelaide (Ali Cooper). Set in New York City in the mid-20th century, the romantic and funny Guys and Dolls is populated with gangsters and gamblers, missionary dolls and scantily clad showgirls, and one of the great musical scores in the history of American theatre. Hit songs include: Luck be a Lady, Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat, If I Were a Bell, Take Back Your Mink and many more.

A cast of around 40 has been busy rehearsing twice a week since October under the watchful eye of the production team – Tom Johnson (director), Jane Stevens (musical director) and Nicola Sandall (choreographer).

RMT chair, Louis Brandt, said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring this fabulous production to Uppingham next month. The cast has been working very hard to put on an exciting and memorable production.”

The first performance is on Wednesday, April 11, and runs until Saturday, April 14, with evening performances at 7.30pm, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from Uppingham Sports and Bookshop, Paula on 01572 822 788 or you can purchase online at www.wegottickets.com