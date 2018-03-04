Rutland’s men’s group needs bigger premises - can you help?

A Rutland men’s group created to combat the loneliness and isolation that so often lead to depression later in life is looking for bigger premises as it continues to go from strength to strength.

The Rutland Men in Sheds project was established in 2017 with the support of Rutland County Council to provide local older men with a place to meet and take part in a range of activities such as woodwork and gardening.

The small army of 10 budding handymen is currently based at the Rutland County Museum building, but is looking to relocate to larger premises in order to meet the growing demand from the increasing number of local men who want to remain active, share skills and make new friends.

Men in Sheds Rutland coordinator Brian Lee, said: “A Men’s Shed is a place for men to go and do activities, whatever that may be. It could literally be anything ranging from photography to woodworking or community project work.

“So far we have helped the Rutland Nature reserve and the staff from the children’s centre, and we are actively seeking to become more involved in more community initiatives.

“The group has proven to be enormously popular with Rutland’s menfolk, and has proven to be effective at combating loneliness while giving members a sense of purpose, pride and belonging that are good for their physical and emotional wellbeing.

“Men are social beings, and if your children have flown and maybe your wife too, joining a shed could really be a lifesaver.”

Men in Sheds provides its members with the tools and resources they need to work on projects of their own choosing, at their own pace and in a safe and welcoming environment, and is the perfect place for skill-sharing and informal learning.

Tony Donovan, executive director of Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland, said: “The Men in Sheds project in Rutland is a great way of supporting older men to keep active and contribute something back to their local community.

“There is a clear need to expand the project to accommodate up to 20 people in a space that can be used as a workshop.”

The group currently meets every Wednesday between 11am and 4pm and on Fridays from 10am to midday.

If you have a suitable property or wish to discover more about Men in Sheds Rutland contact Brian Lee on 07540413805.