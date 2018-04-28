Rutland sailor urges more people to try their hand at sailing

A Rutland sailor has encouraged people to try their hand at sailing, saying the pastime not only made her feel better but was loads of fun too.

Tina Owen had always fancied giving sailing a go but it wasn’t until she and her family went along to Rutland Sailing Club’s Open Day in 2014 that it became a reality.

Now, four years on, she and daughter Heather, pictured above, are bona fide converts.

Tina said: “Every time I go sailing I come back happier, everything feels balanced and it stabilizes something in me.

“The challenge of learning a new skill has taken me out of my comfort zone, and you’re in a position where you have to make choices.

“When it’s windy you have to make those decisions quicker than if it’s calm so it’s a mental workout as much as it is physical.”

A month of Push the Boat Out ‘try sailing and windsurfing’ events will take place across Rutland and Leicestershire from next week.

Five venues will host open days with Rutland SC opening their doors on Tuesday, Leicestershire and Rutland Youth Sailing Association at Watermead Country Park welcoming anyone to ‘have a go’ on Saturday, May 5 and Saturday, May 12, and Rutland Watersports at Whitwell offering tasters on both Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6.

Syston SC (Roundhill Sailing Association) on Fosse Way and Leicester Windsurfing and Stand Up Paddle at Watermead Country Park will host Push the Boat Out events on Sunday, May 20.

“When you achieve something there is a huge amount of euphoria that comes from that; sailing provides the whole package,” said Tina. Sailing is not the sport I had the impression it was.

“Every time I go on the water I feel very lucky to be doing something I love so much.”

Almost 400 venues across the UK are taking part in Push the Boat Out events during May.

Over 22,000 people regularly attend their local sailing club every month across the Midlands, sailing small sailboats or windsurfing.

For details of your nearest Push The Boat Out event visit: www.rya.org.uk/ptbo.

Kit and safety equipment will be provided.