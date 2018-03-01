Rutland Times Baby and Toddler Photo Competition delayed until Autumn

The Rutland Times Baby and Toddler Photo Competition has regrettably been postponed.

Our photographer from The Photography Company was due to be in Tesco in Oakham from today (Thursday, March 1) until Saturday, March 3.

But despite his best efforts, he was unable to make it to the store.

He will now be visiting in the Autumn at a date to be arranged and details will be publicised in the Rutland Times and online.

Rutland Times editor Kerry Coupe said: “This competition is always extremely popular and we’d like to apologise to any readers who are inconvenienced by this.

“I’d also like to thank Andy from The Photography Company for attempting to make it into the store despite the extremely challenging road conditions.”