Ryhall woman organises pageant held in aid of charities

A Ryhall woman is organising a pageant to raise cash for a charity that is close to her heart.

Callie Whelton and her friend Kayleigh Mansfield were both finalists in the Miss Great Britain Lincolnshire finals last year. Their experience inspired them to team up to put on the event at Ryhall Village Hall on Saturday March 3.

It will raise cash for brain tumour research charity, Abbie’s Army (AA) and The Christie Hospital (CH) hospice in Manchester.

Callie, who was inspired to raise money for AA after meeting its founders through pageant work, said: “Every nine days a child in the UK is diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“This charity has really touch my heart.”

She said the event is open to those new to pageants and entrants won’t be judged on their appearance, adding: “If you are four foot or six feet tall you will not be judged on that.”

She said she wanted to hold the event as there are not many pageants held in the area.

The pageants four categories are, Little Miss Lincolnshire, for those aged four to nine - ‘Young Miss Lincolnshire’ for those aged ten to 12 - ‘Miss Junior Lincolnshire’ which is for the 13 to 17 age group and the ‘Miss Lincolnshire’ which is open to those aged 18 to 35.

To enter send a headshot picture and a short statement about yourself to lincolnshire.heat@outlook.com

Winners win a place in the national final of the Miss Bispham International beauty pageant.

Entry fee for contestants is £20 while the price for spectators is£3.

Stallholders can also book at a cost of £5.