Schools closed in Rutland after snowfall

A handful of schools in Rutland have closed today (Monday, December 11) after snowfall in the area yesterday.
Among those to have closed are:
Casterton College Rutland
English Martyrs Primary, Oakham
Leighfield Primary, Uppingham
Oakham CE Primary
St Nicholas CE Primary, Oakham
Uppingham CE Primary
Uppingham Community College
Police are advising motorists to be cautious on the roads in the icy conditions and to take precautions.
We have been inundated with pictures of fun in the snow - some of which will be published in this week’s paper.