Sea of poppies set to mark war centenary

A sweeping sea of handcrafted poppies is to be created to commemorate the centenary of the end of The Great War.

That is the aim of a new community art project, which has been inspired by the famous 2014 poppy installation at the Tower of London. The Rutland commemorative artwork will be installed in the grounds of Oakham Castle.

Organisers of the Rutland Poppy Project are inviting as many people as possible to get involved in what is intended to be a major community event.

One of those behind the project, Vickie Goddard, said: “We are appealing to the local community to get involved.

“The project will bring together members of all sections of the Rutland community over the coming months and together we aim to create a magnificent large scale sculpture formed of up to 10,000 handcrafted poppies.

“The installation will be in the grounds of Oakham Castle where it will remain on display for a month in October-November.”

The project is being co-ordinated through Catmose College but all schools, community groups, businesses and individuals in the county are invited to participate.

There are several ways in which individuals and organisations can get involved, as Vickie explained: “We are currently looking for people to host poppy making sessions. This could be at your place of work, community group or in your own home. The poppies are simple and fun to make, we will provide all the materials and tuition needed, then take the finished poppies away for firing and glazing.”

It is expected the project will cost in the region of £15,000 and the organisers will be applying for funding from various agencies. They would also welcome sponsorship contributions from Rutland businesses. If you would like to sponsor the project, contact Vickie on 07542 565515.

For more information on how to become involved email RutlandPoppyProject2018@gmail.com or check out the Facebook site www.facebook.com/RutlandPoppyProject.