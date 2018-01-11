Six arrested in connection with ATM attacks across East Midlands

Six people have been arrested this morning (11 January) as part of an investigation into a series of ATM attacks across the East Midlands and neighbouring counties.

Firearms officers raided addresses in Markfield, Barlestone, Walton-on-Trent and Swadlincote.

The people are all in police custody in Leicestershire being questioned by detectives in connection with the ATM thefts.

Leading the investigation, detective chief inspector Martin Smalley from the East midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “These latest arrests mark a significant development in the serious of attacks on ATMS that we had in the East Midlands – and wider – last year.

“There is a dedicated team of detectives investigating the incidents, with work very much continuing.

“Despite these further arrests, we are not complacent, and our message remains the same – please continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity as we remain committed to tackling these crimes.”

Officers remain in the areas and are carrying out searches at the properties.

The people arrested are:

Two men, aged 27 and 35, from Leicestershire, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle between May 15 and October 31 2017

Two women, aged 31 and 36, both from Leicestershire, were arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property

A 62-year-old man from Derbyshire was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act and A 22-year-old man from Northamptonshire was arrested in the same county on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle between 15 May and 31 October 2017.