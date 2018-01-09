Slimming World consultants celebrate year of weight loss

Slimming World Consultants from across the area were congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

Peter presented the annual Slimming World Awards, which he co-hosted with the organisation’s founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

There he met, Sheryl Kearney, who runs the group at Oakham Rugby Club every Thursday; Sheida Esfandiari, who runs the group at Uppingham Town Hall every Tuesday; Jenny Summers who runs the group at Darby and Joan Hall, Bourne every Wednesday and Bourne Abbey Church Hall every Tuesday; Cheryl Hall who runs the group at The Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping every Wednesday and The Deepings School every Thursday and Sara Nye, who runs a Slimming World group at Stamford Free Church in on Tuesdays and The Danish Invader every Thursday.

Peter’s presence at the awards was extra special because earlier in 2017 he supported Slimming World’s most successful fundraising event ever – The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which raised £3.3m in just two weeks. The annual clothes throw encourages Slimming World’s 900,000 group members to donate the clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that are now too big for them to Cancer Research UK, by filling up specially-branded bags and taking them along to their weekly group sessions.

Sheryl said on behalf of all the consultants: “It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family. Every week we feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements.

“Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives.”

