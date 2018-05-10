South Luffenham businessman launches website

Rob Campbell

Giftcards4Travel managing director Rob Campbell said the site had gone live in mid-April and early response had been “very positive”.

The website allows users to buy a travel gift card or an airport transfer for a third party.

“You can search from over 250,000 hotels, villas and apartments from around the world,” said Rob.

“It also allows users to search more than 700 airports, ports and train stations for transfer services.

“The site is simple to navigate and makes it really easy to send loved ones a gift card to book a getaway at an affordable price whatever the occasion.”

Rob said prior to the website going live, anyone wanting to buy a holiday as gift would have to do so through a travel agent or by contacting a hotel directly.

The new website simplifies the process and also allows users to decide how much they want to spend on the gift.

“It makes the whole process a lot easier for the user,” he said.

“The gift cards come in denominations of £100, £75, £50 and £25 so you can choose how much you want to spend.”

Once the required amount has been selected, a personalised message can be sent with the card.

Rob, who has been connected to the travel and tourism industry for the past 25 years, said he came up with the idea while running a similar website.

“It was aimed at packages for honeymooners more and didn’t really take off,” he said.

“I believed in the idea, but it needed some tweaking so I went away and gave it some thought.”

Rob said he realised the concept needed to be taken “back to basics”.

“So I simplified it and set about reworking it into what we have today.”

He said they were initially hoping to launch the site just before Christmas but had to delay until last month.

“Now that we are up and running we’re looking to develop it further and will at some stage in the future add attractions and fun days to the site.

“But for now we’re concentrating on getting this up and running.

“We’ve had a positive response so far and have already taken a number of bookings,” he said.

The site can be viewed at www.giftcards4travel.co.uk