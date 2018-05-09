Spike in theft from vehicles in Rutland

Police have warned residents and visitors to Rutland not to leave valuables on show in their vehicles.

This follows a recent spate of thefts from motor vehicles across the area.

Officers have warned the public to be wary of opportunist thieves and to hide valuables from sight if they have been left in the vehicle.

Police said there had been 10 reports of theft from unattended vehicles in the area over the past 10 days.

In one recent incident, a bag of coins that had been left in a vehicle unattended in a car park were taken.

PC Joe Lloyd, the neighbourhood officer for Oakham and Barleythorpe, has warned motorists across Rutland to be extra vigilant with Summer approaching.

He said: “Because it’s a nice area people often think they won’t be targeted by opportunistic thieves.

“However, we have had a recent spike in the number of incidents reported to us.

“If you’re leaving your vehicle unattended, take a minute to make sure that you’re not leaving anything in sight.”

Any suspicious behaviour should be reported to police.